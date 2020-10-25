Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 16-22)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 16 to 22:
Lowest Score
New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road, Charlotte – 90.5
Violations include: Employee turned off faucet with bare hands; shelf blocked hand sink; containers of wings were stored on top of one another without a barrier in between; and food containers were not marked by date.
Matthews
• Costco Food Court, 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy – 99.5
• Greco Fresh Grille, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 96
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3100 Weddington Road – 97.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3321 Siskey Pkwy. – 96
• Red Bowl Asian Bistro, 3122 Fincher Farm Road – 93
• Sam’s Club (meat market), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 99
Mint Hill
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 100
Charlotte (28227)
• American Deli, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• Bojangles, 9075 Lawyers Road – 97
• Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2530 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
• Halal Food Cart II Desi Kati Rolls, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• King Crab Juicy Seafood, 7401 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 91
