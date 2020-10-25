Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 16-22)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 16 to 22:

Lowest Score

New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road, Charlotte – 90.5

Violations include: Employee turned off faucet with bare hands; shelf blocked hand sink; containers of wings were stored on top of one another without a barrier in between; and food containers were not marked by date.

Matthews

• Costco Food Court, 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy – 99.5

• Greco Fresh Grille, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 96

• Harris Teeter (deli), 3100 Weddington Road – 97.5

• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3321 Siskey Pkwy. – 96

• Red Bowl Asian Bistro, 3122 Fincher Farm Road – 93

• Sam’s Club (meat market), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 99

Mint Hill

• Harris Teeter (deli), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 99.5

• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 100

Charlotte (28227)

• American Deli, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5

• Bojangles, 9075 Lawyers Road – 97

• Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2530 Sardis Road N. – 96.5

• Halal Food Cart II Desi Kati Rolls, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 96

• King Crab Juicy Seafood, 7401 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 97

Charlotte (28270)

• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 91