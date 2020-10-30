Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 23-29)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 23 to 29:
Lowest Scores
• Wendy’s, 6849 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 87.5
Violations include: Employees didn’t wash hands properly; pans had debris inside them; salads and shredded cheese weren’t held cold enough in reach-in cooler; and cheese on line didn’t have time or date stamps.
Matthews
• First Watch, 1701 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 93
• Food Lion (market), 9848 Monroe Road – 99
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• McAlister’s Deli, 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94.5
• Pepero Oriental Foods, 10920 Monroe Road – 95.5
• Tasty Crab House, 1826 Windsor Square Drive – 95
• Tropical Bakery and Cafe, 11100 Monroe Road – 95
Mint Hill
• Wendy’s, 6849 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 87.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Food Lion(produce), 9848 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Kingdom Caribe, 8505 Lawyers Road – 92.5
• Olde Sycamore Grill, 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive – 97
• Sheslea’s Pizza and Pasta, 6453 Albemarle Road – 94
Charlotte (28270)
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 95.5
