Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 23-29)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 23 to 29:

Lowest Scores

• Wendy’s, 6849 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 87.5

Violations include: Employees didn’t wash hands properly; pans had debris inside them; salads and shredded cheese weren’t held cold enough in reach-in cooler; and cheese on line didn’t have time or date stamps.

Matthews

• First Watch, 1701 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 93

• Food Lion (market), 9848 Monroe Road – 99

• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5

• McAlister’s Deli, 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94.5

• Pepero Oriental Foods, 10920 Monroe Road – 95.5

• Tasty Crab House, 1826 Windsor Square Drive – 95

• Tropical Bakery and Cafe, 11100 Monroe Road – 95

Mint Hill

Charlotte (28227)

• Food Lion(produce), 9848 Monroe Road – 99.5

• Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5

• Kingdom Caribe, 8505 Lawyers Road – 92.5

• Olde Sycamore Grill, 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive – 97

• Sheslea’s Pizza and Pasta, 6453 Albemarle Road – 94

Charlotte (28270)

• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 95.5