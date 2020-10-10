Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 2 to 8)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 2 to 8:

Matthews

• Ben Thahn Vietnamese Restaurant, 1806 Windsor Square Drive – 96.5

• Chick-fil-A, 9905 Matthews Park Drive – 99

• CiCi’s Pizza, 1804 Windsor Square Drive – 94.5

• Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99

• Food Lion (produce), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99

• Hinson’s Drive-In, 2761 CPCC Lane – 95

• McDonald’s, 9607 E. Independence Blvd. – 96

• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

Mint Hill

• Food Lion (deli), 8118 Blair Road – 99

• Food Lion (market), 8118 Blair Road – 99

• Food Lion (produce), 8118 Blair Road – 97

• The Hill Bar & Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road – 97.5

Charlotte (28270)

• McDonald’s, 1620 Sardis Road – 97