Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 2 to 8)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 2 to 8: 

Matthews
Ben Thahn Vietnamese Restaurant, 1806 Windsor Square Drive – 96.5
Chick-fil-A, 9905 Matthews Park Drive – 99
CiCi’s Pizza, 1804 Windsor Square Drive – 94.5
Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
Food Lion (produce), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
Hinson’s Drive-In, 2761 CPCC Lane – 95
McDonald’s, 9607 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

Mint Hill
Food Lion (deli), 8118 Blair Road – 99
Food Lion (market), 8118 Blair Road – 99
Food Lion (produce), 8118 Blair Road – 97
The Hill Bar & Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road – 97.5

Charlotte (28270)
McDonald’s, 1620 Sardis Road – 97

