Bella Tunno continues giving during tough times

Bella Tunno, a mission-based brand that makes silicone baby products, donated more than 100,000 meals to people impacted by the wildfires burning in Oregon and Northern California.

Through its partnership with Feeding America, Bella Tunno donates at least one meal for every product sold.

“Bella Tunno exists to feed the hungry,” CEO Michelle Buelow said. “When we saw what was happening with the wildfires, it was clear where our next round of donations needed to go.”

Feeding America is seeing an increased demand across the country because of the pandemic. The organization needs an additional $1.4 billion to cover the increased need over the next six months.

The pandemic has presented its share of challenges for Bella Tunno, but one thing it hasn’t done is change the company’s giving model. In addition to maintaining its Buy One, Feed One promise, the company also donated $10,000 to the Feeding America COVID Relief Fund.

“It’s easy to do the right thing when business is going well, but a company’s true character is revealed when times get tough,” Buelow said. “It’s never been more important to support each other and give back to our communities.”

Bella Tunno’s mission to make the world a better place is evident in its Little Activist and Kindness Collection, featuring words of empowerment and encouragement. The company donates two meals for every product sold from the Kindness Collection.

“It’s our way of doubling down on kindness,” Buelow said. “It’s what the world needs right now.”

Buelow is also committed to keeping her team employed and covered with benefits, despite a huge drop in revenue due to store closures and fewer wholesale orders.