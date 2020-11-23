Boxer represents Mint Hill in upcoming pageant

MINT HILL – Retired professional boxer Carrie Flock is training for a new title – Ms NC Americas United States.

Flock, who retired with an 8-3 record in the ring, is entering pageantry with a platform of mentoring girls and women.

“My overall goal is to use my platform and pageant to help more young girls and women with self love – to be strong and confident in who they are and that they can accomplish anything they set out for,” Flock said.

Flock is training for the personal interview, fitness wear and evening gown portions of the pageant. If she wins the state title on Jan. 9, then she will advance to the national pageant in August.

Email Carrie.boxing@gmail.com to learn how you can help Flock pursue pageant crown.

Flock has worked in recent years to raise the profile of boxing in North Carolina. She has also led fundraising and campaigns for breast cancer awareness.

Her nonprofit, Women of the Carolinas Fight Life, has several programs that instill self-love and self-defensive in helping women reach their dreams. Visit www.wotcfl.org for details about the nonprofit.