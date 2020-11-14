Crews to work on South Trade Street Lane

MATTHEWS – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews have scheduled night work on South Trade Street between Chaphyn Lane and Marque Place next week, weather permitting.

Lane closures will be in place Monday and Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to mill existing asphalt. A third night may be needed.

The $3 million project will expand South Trade Street from two to four lanes between Chaphyn Lane and Marque Place. The project also calls for a concrete median from Weddington Road to just north of Brenham Lane, giving drivers right-in and right-out access at Brenham Lane. These improvements will reduce the potential for rear-end crashes, according to NCDOT.

NCDOT encourages drivers to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.



