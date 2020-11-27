Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 20-26)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 20 to 26:
Lowest Score
• China Fun, 9020 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 85.5
Violations include: Cook walked in kitchen from back door and didn’t wash hands; employee washed dishes in hand sink; raw chicken was in container above cooked beef in reach-in cooler; multiple foods were not held cold enough; several foods held for over 24 hours didn’t have date marking; and bottle of degreaser didn’t have label.
Matthews
• Bonefish Grill, 10056 East Independence Blvd. – 97
• Holiday Inn Express, 9420 E Independence Blvd. – 99
• IHOP, 9253 E Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• International Truck of Tacos, 10734 Monroe Road – 94.5
• Shane’s Rib Shack, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
Mint Hill
• Arby’s, 12936 Albemarle Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
Charlotte (28270)
• A&A International Food, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 99
• BR Cafe 1431 Sardis Road N. – 93
• Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 95.5
• Domino’s Pizza, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
