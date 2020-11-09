Online gluten-free wellness bakery opens this week

The name has special significance to Sussa Goins as her niece used to encourage family to make a wish when the clock struck 11:11 a.m. Her son was also born a few minutes shy of the time. Photo courtesy of ElevenEleven Wellness Bakery

MATTHEWS – ElevenEleven Wellness Bakery will hold its grand opening launch at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.

The bakery specializes in delivering homemade 100% gluten-free breads, muffins and other baked goods. The bakery also offers fresh paleo-friendly, keto-friendly, vegan, dairy-free and egg-free baked options weekly for customers.

“ElevenEleven Bakery is the combination of my two passions in life: cooking amazing food and helping others,” owner Sussa Goins said. “Our kitchen offers baked goods made with real ingredients that give your body everything it needs to be healthy, without sacrificing the delicious flavor that you deserve.”

After working locally for two years with her “Traveling Bistro” catering business, Goins realized she was encountering more customers with dietary restrictions and gluten-free needs. There were very few fresh baked goods available locally and Sussa was altering her recipes to meet the demand.

Sussa has perfected her gluten-free bread and other baked goodies over the past two years and opened a separate dedicated gluten-free commercial kitchen in her Matthews home in October 2020. The kitchen project took three months to complete and passed inspection by the N.C. Department of Agriculture on Oct. 20.

“This bakery has been a labor of love and I’m so excited to have something so positive come out of this pandemic,” she said. “Quarantine gave me time to work on this bread and get a lot of feedback from customers on what tastes good and what they want and need for their families.”

INFOBOX: Want to eat?

Visit www.11elevenbakery.com for more information about the launch and ordering homemade baked goods, such as gluten-free Thanksgiving desserts