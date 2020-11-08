Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 30-Nov.5)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:
Lowest Score
• Showmars, 6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 90
Violations include: Staff changed gloves without washing hands; staff handled soiled rags and phones with gloves on; containers had old food debris inside; and chili wasn’t held hot enough.
Matthews
• 7-Eleven, 1700 Windsor Square Drive – 96.5
• Brueggers Bagel Bakery, 1905 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5
• Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Chen Fu, 9623 N.E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Clean Juice, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 100
Mint Hill
• Stooges Pub & Grub, 13230 Albemarle Road – 96
• Wendy’s, 6849 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
Charlotte (28227)
• Hong Kong Bakery, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Global Cafe, 5800 Sardis Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 97
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
