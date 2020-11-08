Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 30-Nov.5)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:

Lowest Score

• Showmars, 6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 90

Violations include: Staff changed gloves without washing hands; staff handled soiled rags and phones with gloves on; containers had old food debris inside; and chili wasn’t held hot enough.

Matthews

• 7-Eleven, 1700 Windsor Square Drive – 96.5

• Brueggers Bagel Bakery, 1905 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5

• Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 96

• Chen Fu, 9623 N.E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5

• Clean Juice, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95

• Harris Teeter (deli), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 100

Mint Hill

• Showmars, 6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 90

• Stooges Pub & Grub, 13230 Albemarle Road – 96

• Wendy’s, 6849 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98

Charlotte (28227)

• Hong Kong Bakery, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5

Charlotte (28270)

• Global Cafe, 5800 Sardis Road – 99

• Harris Teeter (produce), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 98.5

• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 97

• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 99.5