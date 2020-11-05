Rodriguez-McDowell edges out Levy in county commission race

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell held off Republican challenger Joel Levy by 1,416 votes to unofficially win a second term representing the District 6 seat on the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners.

Rodriguez-McDowell earned a total of 52,399 votes, or 50.68%, with all 29 precincts reporting by the end of Election Day on Nov. 3. Official totals will include ballots mailed in with Nov. 3 postmarks.

District 6 includes Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville and the southern-most parts of Charlotte.

County results showed Rodriguez-McDowell had 17,139 absentee by-mail votes compared to Levy’s 9,038. The remaining votes were reported by precinct. Levy had more votes in 23 of the 29 precincts.

Levy certainly noticed, telling followers on Facebook that he fell short 1,400 votes with 100,000 votes cast.

“I am proud of our campaign and thankful to my family and supporters,” he wrote. “This map shows that the Republican message has broad appeal. God bless!”

Levy had 3,428 more votes in Mint Hill precincts and 1,890 more votes in Matthews precincts than Rodriguez McDowell.

Rodriguez-McDowell had more votes at the following precincts 235 (Lebanon Road Elementary in Mint Hill), 231 (Pineville UMC), 229 (Christ the King Lutheran in Charlotte), 148 (Community House Middle in Charlotte), 129 (Pineville Elementary) and 122 (Good Shepherd UMC in Charlotte)

If the results hold up, Rodriguez-McDowell will join returnees Elaine Powell, Vilma Leake, George Dunlap, Mark Jerrell, Ella Scarborough and Pat Cotham as well as newcomers Laura Meier and Leigh Altman on the commission.