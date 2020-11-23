South Trade Street lane closures scheduled this week

MATTHEWS – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will have lane closures in place on South Trade Street between Chaphyn Lane and Marque Place this week, weather permitting.

Intermittent lane shifts and lane closures will be in place Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to continue paving operations.

This work is part of a $3 million project in progress to widen South Trade Street from two to four lanes between Chapyn Lane and Marque Place, and to build a concrete median from Weddington Road to north of Brenham Lane.

NCDOT says this improvement will reduce the potential for rear-end crashes by giving drivers right-in and right-out access at Brenham Lane.