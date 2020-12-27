Academy Sports + Outdoors supports Big Brothers Big Sisters

Photo courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors

MATTHEWS – Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson teamed up with Academy Sports + Outdoors on Dec. 10 to make holiday shopping a little easier for 30 mentors from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas.

Jackson participated in a video chat with the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors and youth.

Each mentor received a $150 Academy gift card to shop for gifts for their youth. Academy Sports + Outdoors also donated a $500 gift card to the Big Brother Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas.