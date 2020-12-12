Bird brings joy to couple during quarantine

Photos courtesy of Julian Aldridge

MATTHEWS – Julian and Becky Aldridge haven’t had many visitors since beginning their self-imposed quarantine earlier this year. The couple – 83 and 80 years old – order supplies online and rarely leave their home in the Winterbrook neighborhood of Matthews.

There is one friend, however, who stops by to see them every day: an Eastern phoebe wild bird they named “Tweetie Pie” after the cartoon character of the same name.

“We were out on our deck and we realized that little bird isn’t afraid of us,” Julian said. “All of the other birds would fly away as soon as we went out and he was just hopping around.”

The Aldridges first saw Tweetie around Oct. 20. Since then, the bird appears every time they step out onto their deck and even comes when Becky calls. He was hesitant at first, but now eats birdseed right out of her hand.

“When he came to my hand, it was amazing,” Becky said. “I couldn’t imagine, but he has no fear.”

“My wife is a good person, so I think that bird knows when you’re a Saint Francis,” Julian said, referring to St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and environment.

At first, the couple thought Tweetie was someone’s escaped pet or had been rescued by humans since he (or she) was so comfortable around people. Curious about his origin, they showed pictures of the bird to employees at Wild Birds Unlimited who identified it as an Eastern phoebe.

They learned Eastern phoebes make their nests under the eaves of houses, leading them to wonder if Tweetie lives under their deck. They also like mealworms, but maybe Tweetie likes them a little too much, Julian said.

“After we gave him mealworms, I told Becky, ‘Oh my, you’ve opened Pandora’s Box,’” Julian said. “Now we turn around and there he is.”

One aspect still up for debate is whether Tweetie is a he or a she. Becky thinks Tweetie is a boy because of his appetite, while Julian isn’t so sure.

“Men are always hungry and want something to eat,” Becky said.

The Aldridges have a close-knit family with three married children and six grandchildren who live in Asheville and the Raleigh-Durham area. Out of caution, they haven’t seen each other since the start of the pandemic.

“This has been the first time we have ever been separated from them and last Christmas was the last time we were all together as a family, so this has been extremely trying for us,” Julian said.

Tweetie’s daily visits help break the monotony and have given the couple something to focus on.

“It certainly has brought joy to us this time of season when we need it so badly,” Becky said.