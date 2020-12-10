C.O.S.Kids leader wins community service award

The Matthews Human Services Council presented Sue Sproat, executive director of C.O.S.Kids with the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award on Dec. 1 at the Historic Reid House in Matthews. Justin Vick/MMHW photo

The Matthews Human Services Council recognized Sue Sproat’s leadership Dec. 1 amid a rocky year that included a tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic by awarding her the coveted Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award.

Sproat has served as executive director of C.O.S.Kids since 2013. Her nonprofit provides developmental care to children with special outreach to single parents.

Amy DeVore nominated Sproat for the award, describing her leadership as “the calm in the eye of the storm.”

“She adjusted programming, staffing and learning and faced the challenges of 2020 head-on, never closing down,” Devore said. “Thanks to Sue’s leadership, the children of our community continue to learn and grow, showing determination, perseverance and resilience as modeled by Sue Sproat.”

Sproat also helped raise the profile of C.O.S.Kids nationally in 2020 when it was named a finalist for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program.

“As a nonprofit here in Matthews, we get so much support from the town,” Sproat said. “It’s just a marvelous community to be a part of.”

She was proud to receive the same honor as people she admired, such as Iris DeVore, Karla Ennis, Bill Helms, Jack Jarrell, Paula Lester, Joy McGuire, Brenda Messera, Margaret Phillips, Gail Rothschild, Aana Lisa Whatley and Tina Whitley.

The award is named after Glenn, who owned the Matthews News and Record and served on several civic groups. She also was executive director for the Matthews Chamber of Commerce.

The Matthews Human Services Council presents the award annually to someone who embodies the inspiration, dedication and commitment to Matthews and the surrounding areas as well as the nonprofit community.

Mayor John Higdon said Sproat has shown confident leadership during the pandemic.

Higdon read remarks prepared by Mayor Pro Tem Renee Garner. She credited Sproat for ensuring children had educational opportunities in a safe, healthy learning environment at a time when parents had to return to work.

“She stepped up and organized the greater community to fill in the gaps,” Garner wrote. “Now she’s finding ways to keep added staff on in case there’s another shutdown, so the kids who attend C.O.S.Kids have stability.”