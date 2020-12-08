Cotham: We work for the people

Pat Cotham

Editor’s note: Pat Cotham made the following remarks Dec. 7 after getting sworn in as at-large representative of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. This is her fifth term on the board.

On election night, I was so grateful to be reelected to my fifth term as an at-large commissioner.

I was humbled to have received precious votes from Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters throughout our six districts. I wish I could thank all 357,206 who cast their precious vote for me, but I will thank you with my actions, my being visible in the community, my studying the issues and my willingness to listen to a different perspective.

I made a good decision on election night. I spent the evening uptown until about almost 11 p.m. with our homeless neighbors. I wanted to be with them because they keep me grounded and focused.

As I begin my fifth term, I commit I will always conduct myself professionally, and I will continue to build relationships with all elected officials who are willing and other governing bodies.

I want you, the voters, to know I will always represent you and will work to get things done for the people.

I remember in 2012 when I was fortunate to be one of the new four commissioners. We were so excited, happy and ready to go to work, and we did.

I look around and I see two new commissioners who will bring a positive attitude and new ideas, and I am thrilled. Commissioner Meyer and Commissioner Altman are passionate about service and will bring new levels of experience and expertise, so we welcome them. They will be a bolt of adrenaline to challenge us and bring us together. We need them and I look forward to learning from them as their colleague.

Together, we need to listen to our bosses, the people, who are paying the bills. The people deserve more than a seat at the table because they own the table. We need to listen to all the people.

We have a great community and the hard work of our county staff is a huge reason for that. Our outstanding county manager, Dena Diorio, continues to show bold and common-sense leadership with great results. We are proud of the award she has won for her leadership.

Our wonderful county employees are working long hours to distribute short-term services to the people in need, especially during this pandemic. I’m especially proud of the work they have done to help veterans and those who are homeless. Our services help husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, moms and dads who just need some help and then they’re on their way in life. Yet, we have winter coming. In fact, tonight is going to be in the 20s. And I hope we can protect our vulnerable neighbors who are freezing on a bench or in a tent uptown. Can we do better with warming centers or new ideas? I believe we can and we must.

COVID has changed our world. We talk about returning to normal, but we will all likely have to adapt to a new normal.

We need to have some big discussions about what our future might look like.

Will companies continue to work remotely after the vaccine is available?

How will that affect commercial development in our uptown?

Airlines are struggling. Will there be a return to business travel or will remote be the norm?

If these scenarios happen, how will that affect essential hourly workers in the hospitality industry and at the airport and in other areas?

I hope we hear from economists more often this year as we need to do better to understand what the data show.

Neighbors are still reeling from the loss of life of loved ones from COVID. This cannot be minimized, and we need to better understand depression and grief. Otherwise, we can see increases in substance abuse and suicides.

I’m all about big ideas, and we need some.

Let’s talk about the business community. We have to grow our economy for everyone.

We have to learn more about the obstacles that professionals in our development community face. The more we develop businesses, starting with real estate development, the better off we will be to grow our economy for everyone.

We need political will to solve problems like housing. The county cannot be an obstacle to real estate development for business and I am so proud of the improvements in the last few years we have made in code enforcement, and I thank the manager for that.

We want a vibrant economic community for all of our citizens and residents.

The affordable housing issue is a community problem. I don’t think we can just say it’s a city issue. We need to step up — and we have stepped up — and support the city and the towns on this issue.

Our manager is a steady hand to keep our taxes low so economic development continues and people can stay in their homes and apartments. We need to hear new ideas on housing and I believe we will and we have already this year.

We need to be more aware of our six towns. As I said in 2016 and then I said it again in 2018 when I was sworn in, I would love to have each mayor sit with us for a board meeting. We could benefit from their wisdom. Maybe a school board member or a legislator could join us at one of our meetings. Maybe they might invite our chairman to sit with them at their meetings.

The people want us to work together. This could be a start.

Good schools are so important in our neighborhoods and in our economy. The most important influence over a child is the ability to raise student achievement in the classroom by having a great teacher in the classroom. We should not play politics or take a gamble with our teachers. Instead, we need to make decisive action. Our actions must show that this board’s priorities remain clear that we support our children and our school communities.

We need to peel back the onion on educational issues to rebuild trust and have the best schools and reward teachers so they feel valued. Yet we know during this COVID year many of our children are falling through the cracks, and we need to support them more. We need to listen to the parents and the community more in districts with failing grades. Maybe we could have a committee for Save Our Schools and do a deep dive into failing schools. We can’t wait. the time is now.

I still miss congratulating our graduates and shaking their hands on their graduation day. We need to see the great results of the collaborative work. I hope — and I say it again — I hope CMS will welcome us back one day.

We have many unique problems that are tearing our family apart.

I have attended way too many funerals of young people who have died from suicide. The stigma of mental health prevents all of us from knowing the facts about mental health.

Heroin and substance abuse live in our community and affect all of us. We have to do more as loved ones are suffering and dying.

We have too many homicides and we can’t be numb to the violence and to the guns. We have to do better. To solve problems, we need to use all of our talents on this board and work collaboratively with our bodies of government and local nonprofits and our community organizers. Most recently, our organizers brought us the violence interrupters, and that’s a good start.

I believe that even though we are all Democrats, we will disagree sometimes on issues. I do hope that more people will come to our meetings and sign up to speak or listen to us online. Your voices and opinions are critical and we will listen.

Again, I congratulate all my colleagues and hope we can all work together with respect. I congratulate Chair Dunlap, Vice Chair Powell, and I know they want to be the leaders we all need them to be. I thank my family — Trish, my daughter; John Cotham; and my grandsons Elliott and Ryan — who love and support me every day.

I have to say my youngest grandson, when he heard I was going to have my swearing-in ceremony, he said I shouldn’t swear.

I’d also like to thank my small and mighty campaign team. Jonathan, who is now in basic training in the military right now, and CL, my amazing sign guru who helps me get the message out to the people.

I want to thank my Facebook and Twitter friends who share their stories of joys and struggles.

I want to thank all of our friends in the media who work so hard to verify our work and communicate it to our constituents. They are professionals who report on difficult situations, and sometimes I worry about their safety. They are our neighbors and friends and I’m proud of the work they do. They care about our community and their questions to us make us think and reflect and that’s a good thing.

Speaking of work, we have work to do. Actions speak louder than words. The people are watching us. Let’s show up for them and work together for the people. Thank you.