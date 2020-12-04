Digital magazine shares nonprofit success stories

In honor of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, we created a special digital magazine called “Thanks & Giving” to share the stories of nonprofits making a difference in our communities. We hope these stories inspire you to donate, volunteer or simply spread the word.

Click here to check out the magazine!

Featured nonprofits are as follows:

• Servant’s Heart of Mint Hill — Assistance programs and community boutique.

• Humane Society of Union County — No-kill, foster-based rescue.

• Pineville Neighbors Place — Assists Pineville residents with crisis financial, furniture and food needs.

• Charlotte Rescue Mission — Christian-based residential addiction recovery program.

• Dottie Rose Foundation — Camps and workshops for girls interested in technology.

• Common Heart — Food pantries, economic empowerment and literacy.

• Carolina Waterfowl Rescue — Provides sanctuary, rescue and rehabilitation for wildlife, farmed and exotic animals.

• C.O.S.Kids — Child care with special outreach to single-parent families.

• The Sandbox — Helps families of children with rare or life-altering illnesses gotsandbox.org