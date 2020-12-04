You are here: Home / CoverFeature / Digital magazine shares nonprofit success stories

Digital magazine shares nonprofit success stories

by Leave a Comment

In honor of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, we created a special digital magazine called “Thanks & Giving” to share the stories of nonprofits making a difference in our communities. We hope these stories inspire you to donate, volunteer or simply spread the word.

Click here to check out the magazine!

Featured nonprofits are as follows:

Servant’s Heart of Mint Hill — Assistance programs and community boutique. 

Humane Society of Union County — No-kill, foster-based rescue.

Pineville Neighbors Place — Assists Pineville residents with crisis financial, furniture and food needs. 

Charlotte Rescue Mission — Christian-based residential addiction recovery program. 

Dottie Rose Foundation — Camps and workshops for girls interested in technology. 

Common Heart — Food pantries, economic empowerment and literacy. 

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue — Provides sanctuary, rescue and rehabilitation for wildlife, farmed and exotic animals.

C.O.S.Kids — Child care with special outreach to single-parent families. 

The Sandbox — Helps families of children with rare or life-altering illnesses gotsandbox.org

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *