District Court adjusts operations during pandemic

The 26th Judicial District will modify its operations beginning Dec. 14 in response to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and to align with the Dec. 11 announcement by Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the N.C. Supreme Court.

Modifications shall be in effect for at least 30 days.

Court offices in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse will remain open for business. However, unless required to appear in-person to conduct business, attorneys and the public should use email and phone to communicate with courthouse staff.

SMALL CLAIMS & WEDDINGS

• Small claims proceedings, including summary ejectments and money owed, currently scheduled for hearing between Dec. 14 and Jan. 14 will be continued until the next available date after Jan. 14.

• Weddings will continue as scheduled, by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. Appointments shall be made by email to Mecklenburg.Magistrate.Weddings@nccourts.org

INCOMPETENCY, GUARDIANSHIP & FORECLOSURE MATTERS

• All in-person hearings before the Clerk of Superior Court will be continued for at least 30 days.

DISTRICT COURT

Criminal District Court

• Felony first appearance hearings will continue via WebEx.

• Bond hearings shall proceed as scheduled and may be held in the absence of the defendant upon consent. Otherwise, the matter will be continued.

• Bond hearings and expedited misdemeanor arraignments previously scheduled in courtroom 4310 on Tuesday will be scheduled in courtroom 1150.

• Out-of-custody probable cause hearings will be continued for at least 30 days per the Dec. 11 Administrative Order (20 R 1897).

• Misdemeanor probation violation probable cause hearings will occur on Fridays in courtroom 1150.

Domestic Violence Court

• Courtrooms 4110 and 4130 will continue to operate for the purpose of hearing ex parte Domestic Violence Protective Order requests and 10-day return hearings pursuant to G.S. 50B.

• All Domestic Violence criminal matters, with the exception of expedited arraignments, are canceled and will be continued for at least 30 days.

Civil District Court

• All Civil District Court matters scheduled for Webex will proceed as scheduled. Any matters scheduled for in-person hearings will be rescheduled for a date on or after January 14, 2021.

Domestic Court

• All in-person sessions, including contempt hearings, will be continued for at least 30 days.

Juvenile Abuse, Neglect & Dependency

• In-person juvenile hearings will be continued for at least 30 days with the exception of adjudication or first permanency planning hearings. Adjudication and first permanency planning hearings will proceed as scheduled.

• Non-secure custody hearings will proceed remotely as outlined in the Oct. 22 Administrative Order.

Juvenile Delinquency

• Adjudications and dispositions shall be continued to a date on or after Jan. 14.

• First Appearance and Probable Cause hearings will proceed as scheduled.

Child Support Enforcement

• All in-person hearings scheduled between Dec. 14 and Jan. 14 shall be scheduled as a virtual hearing in accordance with applicable law and policy or rescheduled to a date after Jan. 14.

Recovery Courts

• Recovery Courts will proceed with virtual sessions as scheduled.

SUPERIOR COURT

Criminal Superior Court

• Bond hearings shall continue as scheduled and may be held in the absence of the defendant upon consent. Otherwise, the matter will be continued.

• Felony Administrative Court matters will be limited to in-custody arraignments, bond hearings, and Rule 24 proceedings.

• Felony probation violation probable cause hearings will proceed on Mondays.

• All criminal jury trials are suspended for at least 30 days.

Civil Superior Court

• All civil jury trials are suspended for at least 30 days.

JURY DUTY

• All grand jury proceedings will continue as scheduled. Selection for new grand jurors will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021.

• All jury trials have been suspended through Jan. 14. A decision regarding the resumption of jury trials will be communicated at a later date.