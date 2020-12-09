Family physician provides leadership to state academy

Dr. Dimitrios (Takie) Hondros

Dr. Dimitrios (Takie) Hondros, a board-certified family physician in Matthews, was recently named president-elect of the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians for a one-year term during the organization’s annual meeting.

Dr. Hondros attended UNC-Chapel Hill before medical school at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Atrium Health and was chief resident his final year. He has been practicing family medicine for the past 16 years. In February, he will be opening a new independent practice in Matthews, where he lives with his wife and three children.

I recently chatted with Dr. Hondros over the phone to learn more about his new role and what it’s like being a family physician.

What inspired you to become a doctor?

Since I was really young, from my love in science, I had gauged that I wanted to go into medicine. When we started seeing our family doctor, I quickly gravitated because I really enjoyed what he was doing. During the summers, as I got later into middle school and high school, I would start following him around, or if I got done with school early or on a day off. As I got into undergrad and eventually into medical school, I would come back and do all my medical school rotations with that clinic and then in residency. I knew from day one of medical school that I wanted to be a family doctor, so he quickly instilled that passion of being able to see everybody – kids, adults and grandparents.

What are the biggest issues facing family physicians today?

We need to continue to have more investments in trying to encourage people to go into family medicine. There are still many counties in the state that lack access to family physicians or primary care. So how do we encourage folks that decide to go into medicine that the choice of being a family doctor and doing what we do is a good thing? We know family physicians are good because we’re good at chronic disease management and so helping folks improve their health also improves their outcomes and leads to lower cost of care. We are trained to do it all, so we don’t have to refer them for every little thing. We are encouraged to know a little about everything.

How have things been different for family physicians during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The biggest thing that’s been different is us transitioning very quickly to virtual health care and telehealth. Not many folks had grasped on to that concept. We as family physicians over many years have the best trusting relationship with our patients, so even if our patients are going to transition to telemedicine – not that a lot of them like that concept – they adapted very well.

If I see them in the office or talk to them on a video screen, that relationship with me and them doesn’t change. They have huge, inherent trust in us because they come to us for every nuance of any decision they need to make from a health perspective.

This crisis has exposed cracks in our nation’s healthcare infrastructure. What are some of the major shortfalls that you believe can be fixed?

Underinvestment in primary care and underinvestment in our public health infrastructure. Those are two great things that now we can be at the forefront to help say. “How do we make sure our ground force is better prepared to react and respond to something like this?” And going forward, how we can continue to respond and adapt quicker to change and sometimes being delayed weeks to make a decision.

What role should family physicians play in the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine?

Our patients trust us the best. They come to us for pretty much anything that they’re seeking medically for advice. Even when I send my patients out to see a specialist, most them will reach out and say, “The specialist said this. What do you think?” They still value our opinion, so we can help reassure about the vaccine, its safety and its efficacy.

Should patients trust the vaccine?

We feel the vaccine should be trusted. It has been made quickly but it doesn’t mean there hasn’t been sound science to get the vaccine approved. The medical communities have all come together, everything has been done with a peer review and huge oversight by the medical community.

What do you plan to bring to the role as president-elect of NCAFP?

My passion is education. My love to teach and inspire the next generation of folks that I’m going to need to help take care of me in the next 20 years is my passion at the academy.

My other passion is to continue to be support and a soundboard for anybody in arena of family medicine. I’m here to help anything that our profession needs in this state.

NCAFP is a network of support for family physicians. Why is this more important now than ever before?

In the world we’re in now, we need to continue to stick together. I’ve been blessed having great mentors along the way and those mentors are the ones that brought me to this annual meeting that we have every December in my first year of medical school. Quickly being sucked into the NCAFP early on in my career and being blessed by being taught by a lot of people who have always been a voice for the NCAFP is really what got me here.

All of us are soundboards for each other. It’s a great place for us to be continued support for folks in our profession because no matter what arena of family medicine you’re in, it is great and amazing to see everything we can do and offer our communities.

Want to learn more?

Visit www.drhondrosandteam.com or call 980-425-4913 to learn more about his firm.