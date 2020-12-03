Feelers put out for dog park sponsors

The Matthews Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resource Department asked town leaders if they had enough leash to seek private sponsorships for a future dog park.

Corey King, who directs the parks and recreation department, said with the budget allocated to the Purser-Hulsey Park addition, they may not be able to add a nice agility course. He wanted to gauge leaders’ feelings on stretching the budget through sponsorships.

The sponsorship would be in the form of signage, but a company wouldn’t have control of its use. Sponsorship may also include participation in town events like Pawsitively Matthews.

King said most communities look at sponsorships on a case-by-case basis.

Indian Trail Animal Hospital sponsors the fenced-in dog park within Crooked Creek Park a couple towns over. Mecklenburg County, on the other hand, opted not to go the sponsorship route with the Sportsplex at Matthews.

“Most municipalities will look at the space and make that decision whether they would use private dollars to help make the project happen,” King said.

Town Attorney Charles Buckley compared the proposal to the donor plaque outside of the Matthews Library.

Mayor John Higdon favors restricting sponsorships to a few spaces in town.

“I do think it’s somewhat of a slippery slope,” Higdon said. “When I think of a dog park, maybe that would be all right. But then are we going to have the Coca-Cola Town Green?”

Commissioners John Urban, Ken McCool and Jeff Miller were OK with the dog park sponsorship, but they didn’t want sponsorships to get out of control.

“I don’t want to look like a NASCAR team with just advertising everywhere,” McCool said. “I think in certain places it’s good. I’m in favor of it so long as we don’t go too crazy and put a sponsor on everything.”

If the town snags a sponsor for the dog park, then King will return before the board to show what the signage will look like.