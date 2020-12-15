From the archives: Chief Ledford focuses on efficiency as he settles in

Oct. 3-9, 2018: Mint Hill Police Chief Tim Ledford (right) took the helm about a month ago. The 53-year-old from King, N.C. said he’s focused on “efficiency and effectiveness” as he makes policy updates and changes. Kara Lopp/MMHW photo

By Kara Lopp

Editor’s note: The following interview was published in the first issue of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly during the week of Oct. 3 to 9, 2018.

Mint Hill Police Chief Tim Ledford said he’s focused on “efficiency and effectiveness” as he makes policy updates and changes. Nothing drastic yet, but he’s revised job descriptions to clarify responsibilities and created a job specific year-end evaluation form.

He’s met with local organizations and plans to take time to meet Mint Hill business owners and other residents soon. The 53-year-old moved to the area from King, N.C., where he worked for the police department since 1995, serving as chief since 2003. Ledford took his first law enforcement job in 1976. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2003 and has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in sociology with a concentration in criminology.

He and his wife, Patricia, are living in a Matthews apartment while trying to sell their house.

Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly sat down with the chief to ask some questions about his new job.

How are things going so far?

Things are going a lot more smoothly than I anticipated. I understood there would be a lot of upfront work making some policy changes and updates. I’m really getting a lot of positive feedback from the citizens. They have a lot of confidence in their police department.

After accepting the job, you talked about spending time with residents and officers. Have you been able to do that?

I want to make sure I get out and talk with citizens on a regular basis. I’ve attended several meetings with organizations, such as the Lion’s Club and Rotary. I’ve gone on several ride-alongs with officers and asked for input – what works, what doesn’t work. From my standpoint, if something is going wrong I need to know about it.



Does the crime in Mint Hill differ from what you experienced in King?

I’m seeing basically the same types of crime, just a little more of it.



If you had to give a list of goals for your next month on the job, what would that list include?

Maintain a focus on community activities and collaborations; establish and maintain effective media contacts; and enhance employee development and training. We conducted a survey and determined what classes and training the officers needed. The classes that were selected were radar operator, intoximeter operator, standardized field sobriety testing, Police Law Institute, crash investigation, drug interdiction, etc. As the officers attend conferences or classes they will be expected to bring their newfound knowledge back and pass it on to the other officers.

How do you describe Mint Hill to people who have never been here before?

Warm and friendly atmosphere. (Mint Hill) definitely has the small-town atmosphere while being close to a major metropolis. It’s just amazing to come into a town as large as Mint Hill and find that they’re as warm and friendly as they are to an outsider. |



Are there any local sights you would like to explore soon?

I’d like to attend a Panthers’ game.