Helms promotes service, protects history

When Bill Helms took an early retirement from Wachovia, the corporate leader wanted to give back to the community.

He got involved with his homeowners association as well as organizations like the Matthews Historical Foundation and the Matthews Human Services Council. He’s served on the board of directors for both organizations.

As president of the Matthews Human Services Council, he recently presented C.O.S.Kids Executive Director Sue Sproat with the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award. It goes to someone who makes Matthews a better place through service.

Helms was the 2016-17 recipient of that very award.

The Matthews Human Services Council has been working to improve the quality of life in the region for 25 years. A celebration was scheduled to mark its silver anniversary, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans.

Thirty-four nonprofits are part of the council. They meet once a month to find ways to help people.

“It really is a unique organization in terms of nonprofits working together for a common cause for the community,” Helms said. “I look for opportunities probably at least every other month to bring another large organization, maybe in Charlotte or another small town, to tell us what we can do and see if there’s ways we can partner and interact with them to help us or them.”

Helms is also involved in the Matthews Historical Foundation, which manages the Matthews Heritage Museum and the Reid House. The foundation has been upgrading the Reid House by adding a back patio and disability ramp, for a better gathering experience once COVID-19 subsides hopefully in the spring

The Charlotte Regional History Consortium recognized Helms last year with the Dandelion Award for his work in preserving area history.