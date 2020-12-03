Matthews town staff could get raises

Matthews Town Manager Hazen Blodgett will ask commissioners Dec. 14 for a 3% raise for his staff, beginning January 2021, as well as the ability to shift the pay scale 3% to provide more competitive wages.

Commissioners resisted the urge to give 3% raises when planning this year’s fiscal year budget to see how well the town would do during the pandemic. Turns out, Matthews is outpacing last year’s collection rates for property, sales and tourism taxes despite COVID-19.

Assistant Town Manager Becky Hawke shared these year-to-date budget figures during the Nov. 23 meeting (Keep in mind Matthews begins its fiscal year on July 1):

• Property tax collection rate is 20.2% of the budget versus 14.7% at this time last year.

• Sales tax collection rate is 18.9% versus 17.1% at this time last year.

• Tourism tax revenue collection rate is 39.2% of budget versus 31.6% at this time last year.

• Departmental expenses are in line with last year.

• The town has seen lower recreation revenue and expenses due to canceled events and classes.

• Investment earnings are at a $65,000 loss, which the town isn’t concerned about.

“We continue to watch everything closely,” Hawke said. “The pandemic is certainly lasting longer that I think any of us hoped that it would but at the same time, I think with our conservative projections on our revenues and our conservative budgeting that we went through this past spring, we are continuing to look to be positively positioned overall for the year.”

Blodgett said $175,000 has been set aside for the raises in a line item waiting to be allocated.

“We planned this back at the planning conference to put this money aside just to be sure that things didn’t go all to hell and blow up with COVID,” Commissioner Dave Bland said Nov. 23. “We planned ahead and that was what the money was there for. Here we are now. We need to do what we said we would do.”

Mayor John Higdon told Blodgett that he often gets asked how the budget seems so healthy during the pandemic when a lot of other communities are struggling.

“We did budget conservatively, to our credit,” Blodgett said. “We are not in the water and sewer business. That, in some parts of the state, was really hit hard. Sixty percent of our budget is property tax, which is what they would call inelastic which is very, very stable.”

While sales tax stands to be the town’s biggest vulnerability, Blodgett believes Matthews benefits from being in the Charlotte metropolitan area, which is one of the most vibrant in the country.