Mint Hill police chief retiring this month

Mint Hill Chief of Police Tim Ledford talks with a resident during his department’s monthly Coffee with a Cop program. MMHW file photo

MINT HILL – Police Chief Tim Ledford is retiring from law enforcement Dec. 31 after more than 46 years of service.

Ledford joined the Mint Police Department as chief in August 2008.

Town commissioners approved a resolution Dec. 10 allowing Ledford to leave the role with his badge and service weapon as permitted by state law. Commissioners took the opportunity to share their appreciation for Ledford’s service.

“I stand in your honor,” Mayor Brad Simmons told Ledford as he presented him the resolution. “We appreciate all your hard work to the Mint Hill Police Department. It’s been exemplary, and I can’t think of a better person that we could have selected back in 2008 to lead our department. We thank you for all that you’ve done.”

Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly has profiled Ledford a few times over the years. One of the hallmarks of his tenure has been the tendency to get out of the office and interact with the community.

“I want to make sure I get out and talk with citizens on a regular basis,” Ledford told us in 2008. “I’ve attended several meetings with organizations, such as the Lion’s Club and Rotary. I’ve gone on several ride-alongs with officers and asked for input – what works, what doesn’t work. From my standpoint, if something is going wrong I need to know about it.”

Last year, we caught up to Ledford during the Mint Hill Police Department’s Coffee with a Cop program, where he chatted with the community over drinks at Mint Hill Roasting Company.

“The concept is let’s meet in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere, as opposed to the side of the road when someone is maybe getting a citation for something,” Ledford told us last year. “If you have issues with the police department, this is a great time to talk about it. We have had good success with it. I have had two show up, and I have had 50 show up. The people have overwhelmingly given us positive feedback about being accessible to the public.”

Commissioner Tony Long remembers meeting Ledford at a Showmars around the time he was hired as police chief.

“He came forward and introduced himself – favorable then, favorable now,” Long said. “I’m excited to see all of the young faces in the police department because of (Ledford), the town manager and others who continue to do what we have to have a good force going forward for our community as we grow.”

Commissioner Mike Cochrane credited Ledford for getting out in the community and being friendly and knowledgeable to businesses.

“I can’t tell you that every police officer you had under your command liked you but every doggone one of them respected you,” Cochrane told Ledford. “I’d rather have a man’s respect than I had his like anytime. You were not only well-respected from your police officers under you but you are well-respected from the town and the community.”

Commissioner Dale Dalton praised Ledford for the police department’s volunteer program, the professionalism of his officers and the chief’s approachable nature. Dalton said he hopes to see Ledford around town during his retirement.