N.C. Rep. Hunt receptive to Matthews legislative agenda

N.C. Rep. Rachel Hunt enters her second term as a state lawmaker. MMHW filephoto

N.C. Rep. Rachel Hunt was receptive to a legislative agenda from Matthews commissioners based on the idea that the government closest to the people governs best.

Hunt, who won a second term in the N.C. House, spoke with town leaders Nov. 23 about legislative topics.

Matthews wants more authority over tax revenues and fewer instances of the state undermining municipalities.

For starters, Matthews wants the ability to use prepared food and beverage taxes to improve landscaping and build structured parking. It also wants municipalities to have the ability to enact 1/4 cent local option sales tax to respond to citizen needs.

“Revenue-wise our hands are kind of tied and we have a very dynamic community that is growing. Our citizens have a super high expectation of services,” Town Manager Hazen Blodgett said. “Any flexibility would be greatly appreciated.”

Matthews opposes legislation that undermines local authority pertaining to zoning, aesthetics and tax revenues. Leaders specifically oppose unfunded mandates, tax reform efforts that aren’t revenue neutral to the town and redirecting sales tax revenue away from urban counties. Hunt understood where leaders were coming from. She said the needs of western and eastern parts of the state differ as do the needs of rural and urban areas.

Matthews worries about the shifting burden on municipalities to fund state road projects and underfunded maintenance on state roads through town. Leaders support maintaining the current schedule of road projects for Matthews and the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization as well as maintaining data-driven funding formulas set by the Strategic Transportation Investments Act. The town also supports mass transit funding through a referendum to increase sales tax or other sources.

Hunt told commissioners that COVID-19 is going to make it more difficult to have a balanced budget.

“We are going to try as hard as we can to make sure people feel as little pain from this situation as possible because we know how much everyone has been hurting,” Hunt said.