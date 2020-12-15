NCDOT announces South Trade Street lane closures

MATTHEWS – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will have intermittent lane closures in place on South Trade Street between Chaphyn Lane and Marque Place this week, weather permitting.

Starting today through Friday, closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to complete punch list items on the $3 million project to widen South Trade Street from two to four lanes between Chapyn Lane and Marque Place.

Drivers are encouraged to remain alert in this area while workers complete seeding, joint sealing, slope work and other minor items to finish the project.

