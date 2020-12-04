Police investigate deaths of two adults

MATTHEWS — The Matthews Police Department is investigating the death of two adults after officers were dispatched to a welfare check at 1:16 p.m. Dec. 3 to the 2000 block of Phillips Woods Lane.

Officials said officers saw someone through the window that could possibly have been in distress.

Matthews Fire & EMS breaching the front door to gain entry.

Officers found two deceased adults and saw there had been some type of fire recently, officials said.

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are assisting with the investigation.