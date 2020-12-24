Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 11-24)

The Mecklenburg Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 11 to 24:
Matthews
• China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94.5
• Domino’s Pizza,3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 94.5• East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915 Monroe Road – 95.5
• Go Go Empenada, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Metro Diner,10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 96• Mooyah Burgers Fries And Shakes, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99.5
• Publix (seafood) 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99.5
Mint Hill
• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen And Pour House, 7110 Brighton Park Drive – 99.5
• Hawthorne’s Pizza & Bar. 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95
• Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 95
• Papa John’s, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 97.5
• Thrashers Dawgs, 7732 Davis Road – 99
Charlotte (28227)
• Blackfinn Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9030 Albemarle Road – 98
• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins,7005 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
• McDonald’s, 2301 Central Ave. – 98
• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Subway, 9009 Albemarle Road – 96.5
• Urban Air Trampoline Adventure Park, 9108 Lawyers Road – 100
Charlotte (28270)
• Circle K, 9726 Monroe Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 97
• Harris Teeter (market/sea), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 100
