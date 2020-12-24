Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 11-24)

The Mecklenburg Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 11 to 24:

Matthews

• China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94.5

• Domino’s Pizza,3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 94.5• East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915 Monroe Road – 95.5

• Go Go Empenada, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5

• Metro Diner,10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 96• Mooyah Burgers Fries And Shakes, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99.5

• Publix (seafood) 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99.5



Mint Hill

• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen And Pour House, 7110 Brighton Park Drive – 99.5

• Hawthorne’s Pizza & Bar. 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95

• Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 95

• Papa John’s, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 97.5

• Thrashers Dawgs, 7732 Davis Road – 99

Charlotte (28227)

• Blackfinn Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9030 Albemarle Road – 98

• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins,7005 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99

• McDonald’s, 2301 Central Ave. – 98

• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 94

• Subway, 9009 Albemarle Road – 96.5

• Urban Air Trampoline Adventure Park, 9108 Lawyers Road – 100

Charlotte (28270)

• Circle K, 9726 Monroe Road – 97.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 97

• Harris Teeter (market/sea), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 100