Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 4-10)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 4 to 10:

Matthews

• Cantina Do Brasil, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 97

• Fujisan, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 3100 Weddington Road – 98.5

• Jersey Mikes, 3116 Weddington Road – 96

• Miki’s Restaurant, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5

• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94.5

• Stacks Kitchen, 11100 Monroe Road – 96

• The Portrait Gallery, 118 E. Charles St. – 96

Mint Hill

• Circle K, 9201 Lawyers Road – 95.5

Charlotte (28227)

• Aggies Restaurant, 7209 E W T Harris Blvd. – 94.5

• Big Air Trampoline Park, 2408 Sardis Road N. – 98.5

• Circle K, 8910 Albemarle Road – 96

• Halal Food Cart, 7308 E Independence Blvd. – 93

• Mi Barrio’s Halal Food Cart, 7308 E Independence Blvd. – 94.5

Charlotte (28270)

• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 95

• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd – 96.5