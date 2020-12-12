Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 4-10)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 4 to 10:
Matthews
• Cantina Do Brasil, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 97
• Fujisan, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 3100 Weddington Road – 98.5
• Jersey Mikes, 3116 Weddington Road – 96
• Miki’s Restaurant, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94.5
• Stacks Kitchen, 11100 Monroe Road – 96
• The Portrait Gallery, 118 E. Charles St. – 96
Mint Hill
• Circle K, 9201 Lawyers Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Aggies Restaurant, 7209 E W T Harris Blvd. – 94.5
• Big Air Trampoline Park, 2408 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Circle K, 8910 Albemarle Road – 96
• Halal Food Cart, 7308 E Independence Blvd. – 93
• Mi Barrio’s Halal Food Cart, 7308 E Independence Blvd. – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 95
• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd – 96.5
