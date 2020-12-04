Restaurant Health Inspections (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the following restaurants between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3:
Lowest Score
• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road – 91
Violations include: Employee placed raw breaded chicken over ready-to-eat egg rolls in reach-in cooler; cooked chicken wings and breaded raw chicken taken out of walk-in cooler earlier was sitting on counter above 41 degrees; and multiple foods didn’t have proper date marking.
Matthews
• Bowlero, 11210 Brigman Road – 97
• Mac’s Speed Shop, 142 E. John St. – 95
• Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 3016 Weddington Road – 98
• Publix (produce) 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99.5
• Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
Mint Hill
• Taxco Mexican Restaurant, 7106 Brighton Park Drive – 94
Charlotte (28227)
• Angela’s Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 92
• China Fun, 9020 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Domino’s Pizza, 9020 Albemarle Road – 92.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 93.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 98
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 100
• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road – 91
• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 99
Charlotte (28270)
• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road – 97
• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 96
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98
Leave a Reply