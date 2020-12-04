Restaurant Health Inspections (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the following restaurants between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3:

Lowest Score

• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road – 91

Violations include: Employee placed raw breaded chicken over ready-to-eat egg rolls in reach-in cooler; cooked chicken wings and breaded raw chicken taken out of walk-in cooler earlier was sitting on counter above 41 degrees; and multiple foods didn’t have proper date marking.

Matthews

• Bowlero, 11210 Brigman Road – 97

• Mac’s Speed Shop, 142 E. John St. – 95

• Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 3016 Weddington Road – 98

• Publix (produce) 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99.5

• Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5

Mint Hill

• Taxco Mexican Restaurant, 7106 Brighton Park Drive – 94

Charlotte (28227)

• Angela’s Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 92

• China Fun, 9020 Albemarle Road – 98.5

• Domino’s Pizza, 9020 Albemarle Road – 92.5

• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 93.5

• Harris Teeter (market), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 98

• Harris Teeter (produce), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 100

• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 99

Charlotte (28270)

• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road – 97

• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 96

• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98