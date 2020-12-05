Retirement community removes ‘plantation’ from its name

MATTHEWS – Acts Retirement-Life Communities has renamed Plantation Estates as Matthews Glen.

The new name was selected in a vote by the not-for-profit continuing care retirement community’s residents and staff.

“We have long recognized the controversy that surrounds the word ‘plantation’ and are sensitive to how it is commonly understood,” said Steve Messer, executive director of Matthews Glen. “The decision to rename the community is representative of the values we have always stood for and our larger commitment to be recognized as an open, inclusive and diverse community.”

Matthews Glen has been part of the area since 1988 and has experienced steady growth in recent years. About 740 residents live there.

Situated on a 124-acre campus, Matthews Glen provides a mix of independent living, assisted living and skilled care residences. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, restaurants and on-site health center. One unique aspect of Matthews Glen is its life care plan, which pre-pays any future long-term care services residents may need.

“Our new name doesn’t change who we are but reaffirms and embraces who we’ve always been – a welcoming and inclusive community enjoyed by a diverse array of individuals,” Messer said.