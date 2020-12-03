Veterans request renaming Stumptown Park

Hundreds of people enjoy good food and warm weather during the Food Truck Fridays festival last year at Stumptown Park. Joshua Komer/MMHW file photo

The Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235 has requested Matthews rename Stumptown Park to honor military veterans. This comes after the post restored the park’s veterans memorial.

Mayor John Higdon told town commissioners Nov. 9 the post requested the park be renamed Stumptown Veterans Memorial Park. He added a discussion item to the Nov. 23 meeting agenda, prompting members of the Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource Advisory Committee to urge the board to slow down and gather input from the whole community.

“This request kind of came up organically from many of the veterans I was talking to as they were making improvements in Stumptown Park,” Higdon said Nov. 23. “That being said, I think the cart has been put before the horse.”

Higdon recommended town commissioners revisit the issue sometime in the first quarter of 2021 after some vetting from the advisory board.

Stumptown Park is home to several signature festivals, including Matthews Alive, BeachFest and Food Truck Fridays. That’s why members of the advisory committee recommended getting more input.

“Because the park is an integral part of the Matthews community, whenever we decide to rename the park, I would like to see the input from the total community, including people who use this park a regular basis,” Sandi Lee said.

Howie Labiner, who chairs the committee, said the consensus may very well support renaming the park after veterans.

“That’s great, but there’s no harm in slowing the process down and doing things more like they have been done in the past,” Labiner said.

Lee suggested the renaming of the park could coincide with an eventual redesign as the town envisions doubling the size of the one-acre park. They may happen within the next five years, she said.

“There is no great rush other than the fact that I would personally like to see a memorial name change in the relatively near future because so many of our veterans are getting on in age,” Higdon said, alluding to those who served during World War II and the Korean War. “I wouldn’t want to put it off for a decade.”