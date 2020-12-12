Work continues on I-485 this weekend

MINT HILL – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will work on a section of the I-485 outer loop between N.C. 51 (Blair Road) and Idlewild Road on Dec. 12 and 13.

The work is part of a $7 million project awarded in July.

One lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. both days while crews implement a rolling operation for striping work that must be done in dry conditions above 50 degrees. Work will not continue in the event of rain.

The pavement rehabilitation will extend the service life of the existing pavement by removing any pavement that may be aged, embrittled or cracked, according to NCDOT. Pavement thickness may also be increased to strengthen existing sections to accommodate current or future traffic volumes.