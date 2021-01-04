Athena Consultants hires career coach

MINT HILL – Athena Consultants has hired Tim Moxley, who has spent the past 18 years in private and public education settings while also coaching a variety of high school sports.

Moxley is a former college athlete who understands the sense of loss and lack of identity that sets in when competitive athletics ends. He’ll specialize in assisting current and former athletes, recent graduates and those seeking career transitions.

He aligns with owner Tara Goodfellow’s passion for helping people discover their gifts and interests and apply them to a best fit role and a fulfilling career. Goodfellow will continue as a career coach and resume writer.

Since launching the career coaching and career branding firm in 2009, Goodfellow has worked with clients aged 17 to 73, to assist them with career or life coaching. Visit www.consultathena.com to learn more.