Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for critical home repairs

MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its Critical Home Repair Program.

The program aims to improve existing home properties and provide free assistance to qualified low-income residents whose homes have repair needs that are affecting the health or safety of their family.

Examples of qualifying repairs are unsafe roof or flooring, electrical hazards, plumbing hazards, insect extermination or accessibility modifications.

Residents must meet income guidelines, own the home, and be current on all taxes and payments. Program funds are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis to qualified applicants. Submission of an application does not guarantee acceptance into the program. If accepted, repairs will be completed at no-cost to the homeowner.

Interested people may download an application at www.gmhfh.org/criticalhomerepair or pick one up Tuesday-Saturday at the Greater Matthews Habitat ReStore, located at 2447 E. John St.