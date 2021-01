Photo courtesy of Novant Health

MINT HILL – Dr. Branson Hyatt delivered the first baby born at Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center at 2:44 a.m. Jan. 2.

Charlotte residents Maribel Salinas and Alejandro Quintanilla welcomed Joseph Alejandro Quintanilla to the world. Joseph weighed eight pounds, one ounce and measured 19 3/4 inches. He has a 6-year-old sister.