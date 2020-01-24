Habitat is committed to affordable housing

by Natisha Rivera-Patrick

Editor’s note: Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity began receiving a lot of questions after news surfaced that Charlotte and Lake Norman affiliates of the charity would be consolidating. This will not affect the Matthews affiliate.

MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity has served as the premier provider of affordable housing solutions in the Matthews area for the last 30 years.

Thirty years of operating in a sector such as ours that is constantly and rapidly evolving is an achievement that I am particularly proud of – we are honored to be here, and even more so to have done it in partnership with community volunteers and sponsors.

I am proud that we operate with consistent, strong values reinforced by faith.

Thank you to everyone who has donated, swung a hammer, volunteered in the ReStore, donated products and shared the message of the value of affordable housing.

We are embarking on our strategic plan which will provide us direction in how we tackle the issue of affordable housing. We are evolving and working to meet needs beyond providing homeownership. With our critical repair program, we are working to keep individuals and families in their current homes making them safer, dryer, warmer and accessible – allowing our seniors to age in place.

We are in an affordable housing crisis in our country. Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity is the only organization building affordable housing in our community.

One in six Americans are spending more than half of their income on housing. The need for housing that is attainable continues to increase and there are less options available to individuals and families with limited income.

There are more than 3,000 residents living in Matthews that are living in poverty, near poverty or considered house poor.

Seniors with limited incomes can’t afford critical home repairs or modifications that allow them to stay in their homes.

Through your efforts and continued support I am confident that in the coming year we will write one of our best chapters yet adding to the long story of Greater Matthews Habitat’s success.

We need you to help us meet the needs of others. By working together—and only together—do we succeed. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home.

Natisha Rivera-Patrick serves as president and CEO of the Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity, which serves Matthews, Mint Hill and Stallings.

About Habitat

Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity is funded through donations, grants, sponsorships and ReStore sales. The community can donate money, gently used furniture, appliances and housewares, as well as volunteer on a build or at the ReStore. It seeks sponsors for its home build on Weddington Road. Email sarah@habitatmatthews.org for sponsorships.