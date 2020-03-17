Letter: Mayor explains how Mint Hill is handling coronavirus

By Brad Simmons

I know there is a deep concern about the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. I want to assure you the Town of Mint Hill is taking action to address the situation. We must band together to ensure everyone’s well-being during this national health emergency.

Here is what the town is doing:

• Open for Business: Our police and fire are responding to calls, but taking precautions as outlined by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management. The town manager is meeting daily with the County COVID-19 policy committee. You should see no changes in your garbage/recycling services and we will make efforts to inform you of any changes if/when they occur.

• Town Hall: Town hall is currently open for business. We ask that you please follow the protocols we have outlined. Sanitize your hands when you enter, keep your distance from Staff. These and other steps are being taken for your protection as well as staff’s. All HOA meetings and events scheduled for the next eight weeks have been canceled.

• Parks: At this time, both Veterans Park and the Park on Wilgrove are open under normal schedules; however, all organized gatherings at the parks are canceled. Public Works is applying a disinfectant solution to the play equipment each morning.

Here’s what you can do:

• Be vigilant: Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Stay at home when you are sick, except to get medical care. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid crowds: The CDC has recommended gatherings of 50 people or more should be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks. We are adhering to those standards in the Town of Mint Hill.

• Stay informed: Follow official sources for accurate and up-to-date information including www.CDC.gov and @charmeckem.

If you are experiencing symptoms a dry cough, shortness of breath or fever, CALL FIRST before seeking treatment in-person.

Stay safe, stay well, stay informed. We will get through this.

Brad Simmons serves as mayor of Mint Hill.