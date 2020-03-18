Matthews mayor weighs in on coronavirus

By John F. Higdon

As the threat of COVID-19 imposes new rules of engagement on all of our lives, I am reminded of a line from George Harrison’s song “All Things Must Pass” – “It’s not always going to be this gray.”

In uncertain times it is easy to let despair take over. Step outside, feel the sunshine on your face and take in some of the wonderful Carolina spring weather we have been experiencing of late. Breathe in deeply. What can you do in the meantime?

1. Stay informed and listen to health care experts. Check out https://www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

2. Wash your hands well and often. Avoid touching your face.

3. Travel only when necessary.

4. Avoid large public gatherings.

5. Don’t hoard toilet paper, water or sanitizing supplies. Acquiring normal amounts means there will be enough for everyone.

6. Leave face masks for health officials.

7. Look out for one another. If you are healthy, offer to shop for elderly or health compromised neighbors, particularly those with cancer, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory illness, diabetes or high blood pressure. If you can, offer to watch children for those parents who must go to work during school closures.

8. Work from home if possible.

9. We are all in this together. Tough decisions have been and will continue to be made at the local, state and national levels. All are made with the best of intentions and with a goal of keeping us safe and healthy.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to the town if you need to know where to turn for assistance. Together, we will get through this crisis.

John F. Higdon serves as mayor of Matthews