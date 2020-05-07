Mint Hill mayor updates residents on park regulations, virtual meeting

Editor’s note: Mint Hill Mayor Brad Simmons wrote the following letter to Mint Hill residents addressing the governor’s stay-at-home order and how it relates to town activities, including parks and commissioner meetings.

Mint Hill residents,

On Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m., the governor’s stay-at-home order will be amended, and Phase 1 will begin. The order is in effect until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22. However, the end of this order does not necessarily mean the state will move to Phase 2. Phase 2 will only start if data and indicators are in the right place.

Even as reopening begins, residents should continue to remain vigilant. The riskiest activities for spreading the virus involve standing or sitting close to other people for longer than 10 minutes. Outdoor activities are generally less risky. If contact is unavoidable, residents should wear face masks and wash their hands.

Phase 1

• Stay-at-home order remains in place, people can leave home for commercial activity

• Those retailers and services need to implement social distancing, cleaning and other protocols

• Gathering limited to no more than 10 people

• Parks can open subject to gathering limits

• Face coverings recommended in public

• Restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregated living settings

• Encourage continued teleworking

Mint Hill Town Hall will remain closed to the public, but staff will begin working at the office beginning May 11. If you need assistance, call 704-545-9726 and someone will meet you at the door. The same will apply to the police department. If you need assistance, call 704-545-1085. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911.

Our monthly Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for May 14 will be available via the town’s YouTube channel. The meeting is closed to in-person public. The link to the live-stream channel is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5LTHPE0q3K_NrtO2MP4y6w/live. The board will hear public comment at the May 14 meeting by email only. Please email your comments to mwells@admin.minthill.com on or before May 14 at 6:45 p.m. Please include your name and address and your comment will be read into the record at the appropriate time. Comments submitted anonymously will not be read into the record. All comments will be maintained as a public record and included in the minutes of the meeting.

Beginning Saturday, May 9, the following activities are permitted at town parks while following the precautions listed above:

• Park hours will return to normal: 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

• Use of bathroom facilities and water fountains

• Walking, jogging, and bicycling on trails/paths

• Picnicking at tables

• Lounging in common areas/fields

• Playing tennis per the following restrictions:

o No more than two players per net (no doubles)

o No reservations (walk-up play only on all courts)

o Matches must skip a court (therefore every other net is currently removed)

• Disc golf

• Exercising in small groups that does not share equipment

The following activities remain prohibited as precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19:

• Any sports where a ball or other object is passed between participants by hand or foot

• Use of the playgrounds

As always, I continue to hold office hours Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Feel free to call me with any questions or concerns at 704-563-3860.

Stay safe, stay well, stay home!

Brad Simmons, Mint Hill Mayor