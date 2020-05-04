Students should use downtime toward their college search

By Charlotte Klaar

This is a scary time for all of us, but for your high school juniors and seniors, it holds many uncertainties that add to this already angst-ridden time in their lives. I offer some reassurances and suggestions for each class below.

High school juniors

I encourage you to recognize that you will not be penalized by the colleges for not being able to participate in activities or for not getting your testing done as scheduled.

Many colleges are considering relaxing their testing requirements for the class of 2021.

Even if this does not happen, there are over 1000 U. S. colleges that are already test optional or test flexible. Many of these are highly prestigious institutions.

You will not be able to visit colleges this Spring, but you can do virtual tours of the colleges you are considering (CampusReel. YouVisit, eCampusTours).

When the crisis ends, and it will, you can go on your grand tour and walk the colleges that are on your short list. This is a good time to take a hard look at your list and to make it solid.

If you had planned on working with a college consultant but are now concerned about the cost, there are options available with deferred payment until this crisis is over and we can assess the financial damage.

Meetings will be virtual, but the work can begin.

If you planned to do this on your own, you may want to consider video series to walk you through the college search and application process.

This is a good time for parents and their student to discuss the financial parameters of the college choice. Have a frank discussion with your student about what you can contribute to college and what limits to student debt you are putting on the student. This will enable a more targeted search.

Remember that private colleges who really want your students (high grade point average, test scores and special activities) may pay (merit aid = free money) to get him/her.

This enforced home time is also a great time to use the net price calculators on every college website.

If financial aid is a critical component of your college choices, parents can take the online classes offered by The College Solution (http://www.thecollegesolution.com/) for solid information about college costs.

High school seniors

I feel for you! You are missing prom and a graduation ceremony and other senior activities, but you are alive and healthy and have a long life ahead of you!

You may not be able to make the final visit to your top two or three colleges, but you have already done a good job of researching the colleges on your list.

Try to speak with students who are at the colleges you are considering and ask about their experience there. If you can find someone from your high school or neighborhood, that’s great. Definitely speak to someone in the major which you are considering. Talk about professors they like and those to avoid. Ask about advising and career planning. Discuss social life on campus and support availability.

For everyone

Breathe! It will all work out as it should, and you will be fine. As someone who has lived through many national and international crises, I can assure you that the sun will come out and life will go on. It may be altered, but the new normal may be better than the old. Time will tell!

