Vick: I miss our calendars

I wasn’t surprised when organizers canceled Matthews Alive on May 15, but losing the Labor Day festival was just another reminder it may take a while before we return back to the days before the pandemic – the good ol’ days.

Remember when you could watch a summer blockbuster in a dark movie theater and be totally immersed in a thrilling chase … until some little jerk behind you starts kicking the back of your seat. Sorry, bad example.

Remember when you could sit at the bar and just clear your head with a nice cold beer … until some jerk starts talking about politics. OK, maybe one more.

Remember the excitement you had when you arrive at the festival with your family … where are the frickin’ parking spots? Dern, it’s hot out here. I’m not really feeling these lines.

OK, my head is obviously in a dark place right now.

Hearing about Matthews Alive just got me thinking about all the events we used to plug into our calendars.

National recording artists performed at Bojangles’ Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium, PNC Pavilion and Spectrum Center. You could also find premium entertainment at Belk Theater, Booth Playhouse, Stage Door Theater and The McGlohon Theatre.

Local bands would rock restaurants, bars and venues like Amos’ Southend, Evening Muse, The Fillmore, Moochies Tavern, Neighborhood Theatre, Stooges Pub and Treehouse Vineyards.

Regional touring bands were part of lineups for Family Fun Nights in Mint Hill, Food Truck Fridays in Matthews, HITs After Six in Indian Trail, Jammin’ by the Tracks in Waxhaw, Music on Main in Monroe, Rock’n & Reel’n in Pineville and Tribute to Summer in Stallings.

Let’s not forget the music you could hear at gathering spots within Meridian Place, Promenade on Providence, Stonecrest at Piper Glen and Waverly.

That’s just the musical side of entertainment.

Sports fans miss cheering on the Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte Checkers and Charlotte Independence, as well as golf pros at the Wells Fargo Championship and thoroughbred horses at Queens Cup Steeplechase.

Film fans were gearing up to see the latest adventures of Bill & Ted, James Bond, Black Widow, Wonder Woman, Mulan and Top Gun’s Maverick in movie theaters.

Comic book fans were geeking out over Heroes Con 2020 – another event canceled.

Foodies are sobbing as they stab their porterhouse steaks with plastic utensils in Styrofoam to-go containers.

Last year, I was speculating over who would survive the final season of “Game of Thrones.” This year, I’m considering plunking down $50 for a cool looking bug zapper on Amazon.

I miss entertainment.