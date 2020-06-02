Pennington: MPD condemns actions that led to George Floyd death

By Clark Pennington

The death of Mr. George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis last week was a terrible tragedy. A tragedy that has ignited unrest, protests and a national conversation about racism, injustice and police brutality.

We strongly condemn the actions of this officer and any law enforcement officers who use excessive, unnecessary force when detaining someone. We must hold this officer accountable for this deplorable action.

The men and women of the Matthews Police Department are highly trained to be professional, empathetic and humane to everyone we encounter. Our officers also understand the importance of compassion and respect. These values and standards must be upheld at all times by our officers. All law enforcement officers throughout this country must be held to the same standard.

In addition to our General Orders that direct an officer’s actions in use of force situations, Matthews Police Officers receive specialized annual training on Use of Force standards, changes in case law, and the most effective, efficient and safe ways to take a person, or persons, into custody. In addition to policy and case law review, officers receive additional training on de-escalation techniques.

The Matthews Police Department will continue working to maintain strong relationships throughout our community. Our officers work every day to uphold our mission: to promote a safe community by preventing crimes and reducing the fear of crime by our citizens while treating all individuals fairly and with respect. Our members will demonstrate knowledge, courage and integrity while building partnerships necessary to enhance the safety of our community.

Clark Pennington serves as chief of the Matthews Police Department.

