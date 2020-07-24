Fire department helps woman after fall on greenway

By Jim Cotton

While walking the greenway July 22, afternoon it was a slow day. Not many walkers with the temperature at 90 degrees. I left the house at about 1:45 p.m., walked over to the greenway start on Trade Street and proceeded toward East John Street. I walked slowly with the heat, even though almost half of the trail to East John Street is shaded. I did not see but one other walker.

Made my turn and headed back toward home. I got about 15 minutes back and as I passed the trail that led up to Greylock, up in front were four women, with one on the ground and three dogs. As I approached further, I could see an older woman on the ground with a pretty scraped up knee. There was another woman, her teen daughter and friend.

The woman had tripped and fallen on the pavement. The woman and the two teenagers were trying to help. And, the injured woman was calling her husband, who was unable to come to her assistance. So, with the help of one of the teenagers, we lifted the woman, thinking she could hobble along with one of us under each arm. She was not able to walk, the pain was too much.

After a brief discussion on what to do, I called the Matthews Fire Department. They answered on the first ring, and after describing the situation, they said they would send someone out to help. By now there were another four people trying to help and one guy went up to Greylock to make sure the firemen knew where the injured woman was. In about 20 minutes, here come three men and a woman. They had EMT badges and immediately took charge.

With everything under control, I continued home. On the way back, two more firemen came flying down the trail in one of those all-terrain vehicles.

It was reassuring watching all the people trying to help and the quick response of the Matthews Fire Department. I hope they are not on the list to be defunded.