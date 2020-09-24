Rodriguez-McDowell: Mr. President, stop campaigning on broken promises

By Susan Rodriguez-McDowell

Last week in Fayetteville, President Trump claimed he was going to lower our taxes, bring back our jobs and beat the virus.

Trump said these words and reiterated the same broken promises he made in 2016 not because he’s doing his job, but because he’s campaigning to keep a job he never deserved.

He even admitted how he really feels about the people of North Carolina, saying “If I lose to him, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I will never speak to you again.”

The week before in Winston-Salem, Trump remarked, “I was sailing to an easy election. This was going to be so easy. I probably would have not been here tonight. I would’ve said, ‘no, we don’t have to bother.’”

Most elected officials, including myself, ran for office to put the needs of our constituents ahead of our own. With every demeaning comment, we are reminded that our president does not share these same values and it’s clear he never has.

When he lands in North Carolina this week for yet another unsafe, self-centered campaign rally, it will stand as a reminder of the leadership vacuum he has left us with the last four years.

North Carolina has been hit with a spiraling set of crises that have needlessly infected hundreds of thousands of people and weakened our economy. Essential workers have put their lives on the line and parents have struggled with the question of whether or not to send their kids back to school – now a life or death decision. People in the Tar Heel State have been fighting to get relief from the federal government, asking for a desperately needed federal testing and PPE plan, education funding and adequate unemployment compensation.

For months, there was no sign of the president and now, Trump only comes to campaign.

Voters deserve a strong, empathetic leader that responds to crises with more than empty promises — a president who knows how to do his job.

Joe Biden has put out a school reopening roadmap that would surge emergency funding to classrooms and he has created a set of plans that will help the American economy build back better for working people.

Biden’s approach to climate policy is a proactive one that puts good-paying green jobs at the forefront and becomes more salient with every new storm.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Joe released a ‘Buy America’ proposal focused on reinvesting in American manufacturing by penalizing companies for sending jobs overseas and rewarding economic investment here at home.

Vice President Biden has been fighting alongside working people for years, leading the economic recovery after the Great Recession that created thousands of jobs in North Carolina, and championing the Affordable Care Act, which has expanded health care coverage for more than 500,000 North Carolinians and protected 4.1 million people in our state with pre-existing conditions. He’s fought discrimination and advocated for workers to strengthen collective bargaining rights.

Joe’s visit to North Carolina to host a Black economic summit this week underscored his commitment to these ideals and his belief that promises only mean something if you follow through.

As Trump returns to the state this week to sell North Carolinians on his reelection, ask yourself where his leadership has been as our state continues to face the reality of over 196,000 coronavirus cases and almost half a million North Carolinians out of a job.

We deserve a president that works as hard as the people he serves.

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell is Mecklenburg County commissioner for District 6.