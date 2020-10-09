Rev. Tony: I learned about the Bible through rock-n-roll

By Rev. Tony Marciano

In 1965, the rock-n-roll music group, The Byrds, recorded the song, “Turn, Turn, Turn.”

It was recorded during a time when the war effort in Vietnam was being escalated and students were beginning to protest the war on college campuses.

It was as if a generation was trying to figure out why they were here and what is life about.

The words from the song are from the Bible. It is taken from Ecclesiastes 3, verses 1-8. The author is Solomon, described as the wisest man who ever lived. He asks in various ways why am I here and what is my purpose. He writes in chapter two that he denied himself nothing his eyes desired and refused his heart no pleasure. He enjoyed his labors. But he concludes with after surveying all he had accomplished everything was meaningless and a chasing after the wind. He wraps up the last chapter by saying, “Fear God and do what He tells you to do.”

I don’t know where you are in your life journey. Do you ever ask, “Why am I here? Does God have a plan for my life?” Let me encourage you to read the entire book of Ecclesiastes in one sitting. It may answer some of the questions you have.

I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.

The Rev. Tony Marciano is the President/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Go to www.charlotteres cuemission.org for details.