Garson: Grief is love with nowhere to go

It’s finally the last month of 2020. I tend to become sentimental around the holidays. I like to look back at various events that happened over the course of the year. As I was considering writing about all things 2020, I felt fatigued by it before I even began typing. This year has been heavy. This year has also been dark. But, I learned a long time ago that the only way to overcome the dark is to shine a light. So, over the next few weeks, I want to shine a light on the good that I have personally witnessed this year. Let’s spend some time together this December by looking at a few of the positive things that have happened during this remarkable year.

Let’s start with something that is still ongoing but a wonderful addition to the Matthews community. Back in May, I attended a Memorial Day service at Stumptown Park. The American Legion did a great job, as usual, honoring the fallen service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice. If you attended that service, then you know that the park looks quite different today. As a matter of fact, just a few weeks ago, the Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235 unveiled a huge restoration project that included expanding the veterans memorial and giving it some much-needed TLC. Back in July, Post Commander Mark Tofano, shared with me his vision of restoring the memorial and how he planned to do so without it requiring any funds from the town while relying solely on the generosity of donors, local businesses and other veterans in the community. Over the course of a couple of months, I saw people getting behind this project and I saw others somewhat surprised by the amount of support for the restoration. Thousands of dollars in materials were donated from local businesses, and volunteers spent hours cleaning up overgrown brush and planting new trees and bushes. I happened to be in the park one day when the bricks were being placed by hand.

I come from a family of veterans so I wasn’t surprised to see the outpouring of support for this project. Both of my grandfathers were in the military and were proud to serve this country. I grew up listening to the stories my grandfathers would share about their time in the service. Often, those tales seemed like something right of out a movie. I mean, they jumped out of airplanes. Doesn’t that sound like something out of a movie? I also witnessed them choke back tears when they talked about their fellow service men and women. I never grasped the magnitude of hearing them talk about their military experience until I was much older. I know veterans today that simply won’t discuss it at all, so I feel very privileged to have had that experience as a child.

The veterans memorial in Matthews and others like it all over the country serve a great purpose. Grief is simply love with nowhere to go. Our service members grieve things that most of us will never know about or have the strength the endure. These memorials are a place of reverence and give our veterans a place to visit where they can not only grieve, but love. I think Matthews is fortunate to have a place such as this.

A community of people came together under one cause to fulfill a need for folks who were willing to lay down their lives for us. The restoration of the veterans memorial in Matthews is not only a bright spot in 2020, it is and will be a beacon of light for many years to come.

Want to learn more?

Visit www.matthewspost235.org to learn more about the memorial.