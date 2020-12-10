Garson: The Loyalist Market gave back during tough time

The Loyalist Market in downtown Matthews spearheaded an effort for restaurants in the Charlotte area to provide free lunches for students who depend on them at school. MMHW file photo

If you know me personally, then you know it doesn’t take much to make me happy.

Cheese, bread and wine make my heart sing. But this week isn’t about my eating habits because you all don’t need to know about all of that nonsense. I do, however, want to talk about cheese, well, sort of.

If you live in Matthews then you are probably familiar with The Loyalist Market. The Loyalist Market is a cut-to-order cheese and charcuterie shop but they also offer wine, beer, sandwiches catering and various classes. It’s a really cool place. But, as you can imagine, 2020 has been tough on restaurants and I’m sure the Loyalist Market is no exception. However, I told you all last week that I would be spending some time writing about the positive stories that I’ve witnessed throughout the year and that’s why this week I want to share all the good that I’ve seen The Loyalist Market provide throughout the entire Charlotte community.

Back in mid-March, restaurants were forced to shut their doors due to the executive order that applied to non-essential businesses. At this same moment, schools closed their physical doors and some semblance of remote learning began. The immediate reaction to this closure was the thought of children going without a meal. As we all know, food insecurity is a real issue in our communities. There are thousands of kids who only have one meal a day, and that meal is provided by our school systems.

In walks The Loyalist Market. I watched them almost immediately throw together a program that would prepare boxed lunches to kids all over the Charlotte area. I quietly noticed them teaming up with local schools, like Crestdale Elementary, to provide free lunches to the families who needed them. No questions asked. At one point, they were providing over 300 sandwiches a week out of their shop. I also noticed them partnering with other local restaurants to fulfill this need. A GoFundMe was started that raised much-needed funds to keep this program going so that no child would be without a lunch while schools were closed. They teamed up with local faith-based missions to ensure that kids were even fed on the weekends. The community rallied around this effort and it really brings tears to my eyes today as I look back at what The Loyalist Market and their community partners provided to the community for months on end.

The Loyalist Market was founded by Christopher Sottile and if you follow them on Instagram, like I do, you will see photos of Christopher and his entire team prepping these lunches and delivering them all over Charlotte.

Watching The Loyalist Market really bridge the gap of food insecurity for children in the Charlotte community is most certainly a bright spot in 2020 and I look forward to watching them grow (and eating more cheese) in 2021.

Want to go?

The Loyalist Market is located at 435 N. Trade St., Matthews. Visit www.theloyalistmarket.com for details.