Butler, Indy girls trail Myers Park in conference play

Superstar Taylor Henderson and Myers Park hold a one-game lead over the surging Butler girls and a two-game lead over upstart Independence.

The lead has been in Myers Park’s (12-6 overall, 8-0 conference, through Jan. 27) hand since the race began last December, but Butler (11-7, 7-1) and Independence (14-4, 6-2) remain hot on their heels.

There are big games coming on the horizon with Butler hosting Myers Park (Jan. 31) and Independence (Feb. 4) on a night when former Butler star Cierra Burdick will have her jersey retired.

On the court, the Mustangs have won five straight, including 77-11 over Garinger. Henderson scored a team-high 24 points, plus 11 rebounds, six steals and three assists. Nia Nelson added 10 for the Mustangs.

Henderson is averaging 20.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three steals per game to pace Myers Park’s attack.

Butler has reeled off six straight wins to remain in striking distance with their big matchup with Myers Park coming Friday.

The Bulldogs most recently blew out Rocky River 75-33 behind a near quadruple-double for senior point guard Payton Sutton (16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and eight steals).

Sutton got plenty of help from Michaela Lane (19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals), Ashlynn Dotson (14 points) and freshman Chelya Scott (11 points, seven rebounds and five assists).

The feel-good story of the season has to be Independence, but the Patriots aren’t settling for that as they remain in the race.

After losing 71-58 to Myers Park last week, the Patriots rebounded with a 50-37 win at Hickory Ridge.

Trinity Thompson played a great floor game in the win, as she finished with 14 points, eight steals and five assists. Braylyn Milton, the Patriots’ leading scorer on the year, finished with 13.

Independence dominated on the glass as Gracie Breckenridge (17 rebounds, seven blocks and five points), Ayanna Anderson (14 rebounds and five points) and Laura Flynn (10 rebounds and nine points) filled up the stat sheet.

The Patriots aren’t out of anything with games at Butler (Feb. 4) and at Myers Park (Feb. 14) to close the regular season.