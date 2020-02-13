Mondo track and field event produces elite times

The best of the best track and field stars from seven states converged at the JDL FastTrack on Feb. 1 and 2 in Winston-Salem for the Mondo Elite High School Invitational.

The event featured more than 160 schools from the Carolinas, Florida, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia.

Athletes were broken into two different categories: invitational and open.

In the invitational events, which are run with the region’s best of the best, the results included:

Boys

• Cuthbertson’s Aidan McNally placed sixth in the 400 (50.15), the seventh fastest time run in N.C. this season.

• Ardrey Kell’s Jamier Morton placed eighth in the 400 (51.93, 10th fastest in the state).

• Providence Day’s Olufemi Cole ran 7.06 seconds to place 11th in the 60 meter, the 12th fastest time in the state.

• Weddington’s Jake Toomey won the mile (4:17.12, the fastest time in the state).

• Myers Park’s Maddon Muhammad was seventh in the mile (4:26, the 10th fastest time).

• Providence Day’s Jason Krell placed 11th in the mile (4:29, 14th fastest).

• Ardrey Kell’s Murphy Smith ran a personal best 4:33 mile to place 15th. It was the 20th best time in N.C. this season.

Girls

• Myers Park’s Beasley Gordon placed seventh in the 400 (58.42, the sixth fastest in the state).

• Country Day’s Clarkson Graham ran 59.91 in the 400, which was ninth at the meet, but the seventh-fastest time run this season in North Carolina.

• Providence’s Ella Mainwaring Foster ran 1:00.05 in the 400 to place 11th at the meet. The time was the ninth fastest in the state.

• Providence Day’s Falon Spearman ran 8,71 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, placing fifth in the event and in the state hierarchy.

• Country Day’s Sophie Spada placed third in the mile (5:01.67), a time that puts her second in the state.

• Cuthbertson’s Gabriella Castro (5:12,72, 10th) and Madeline Hill (5:17.99, 11th) also competed in the mile. Their times are sixth and seventh, respectively, in the state.

There were hundreds of competitors in the open races. Below are area athletes who placed within the top five in their events:

Boys

• Weddington’s Wesley Larson won the boys 1,600 (4:25.74), which ranks seventh in the state.

• Weddington’s Jacob Koerner placed second in the 300 with a run of 35.69, which is 20th in the state.

• Weddington’s Sam Sanneman was fifth in the 3,200 (9:50.98).

• The Cuthbertson boys were second in the 4×200 while Sun Valley took fourth.

• Weddington won the tightly contested 4×400 (3:27.32), which is the second-fastest time in the state this season. The Warriors had company with Cuthbertson (2nd) and Marvin Ridge (4th) on their tales.

• Weddington also won the 4×800 (8:00.94), the No. 1 time run in North Carolina this season. Providence Day finished third, but nearly 16 seconds back.

• In the 500, Weddington continued to shine with Peter Dejonge (1:07.46) placing fourth. It’s 14th best in the state this year.

• In the high jump, Marvin Ridge’s Quinn Cokley placed second (6-02.00), which tied Cuthbertson’s Branson McAdams for second at the meet with three other jumpers. That height is tied for 10th in the state with a host of guys.

• Weddington’s Kam Tuttle was fourth in the long jump (21-10.00), a distance that comes in ninth in the state.

• Weddington’s Nick Callis (14-06.00) tied for the pole vault win. The 14-06 is the No. 1 mark in the state.

• Country Day’s Jack Stajos (54-10.00, second) and Metrolina Christian’s Lance Penegar (51-08.75, fourth) duked it out in the shot put. Stajos is third in the event in the state rankings while Penegar is seventh.

• Butler’s Armond Hopkins placed fifth in the triple jump (43-05.50), which is ninth in the state this year.



Girls

• Weddington’s Elizabeth Starkie placed fourth in the 1,000 (3:02.17), which ranks her sixth in the state.

• Marvin Ridge came through in the 1,600 with Caroline Blanton (5:15.85, third) and Riley Bassinger (5:16.78) placed in the top five. Blanton is now ninth and Bassinger 11th in North Carolina.

• Providence’s Mainwaring Foster placed fifth in the 300 (41.54).

• Cuthbertson’s Hill (11:09.65, first) and Lillian Nasta (11:18.50, third) shined in the 3,200. Hill’s time was sixth in the state. Meanwhile, Weddington’s Emma Jones (11:20.93) placed fourth.

• Cuthbertson was second in the 4×400 (4:04.57) and fourth in the 4×200 (1:45.56), a time which is third in the state.

• Providence Day was third (4:06.11) in the 4×400

• Myers Park was fourth (4:08.92) in the 4×400.

• Country Day led a stacked 4×800 field, winning in 9:40.64, which is No. 2 in the state. The Bucs were followed closely by Weddington (9:41.38, 2nd), Marvin Ridge (9:41.58, 3rd) and Cuthbertson (10:08.09, 5th).

• Cuthbertson’s MacKenzie Townsend placed second in the 500 (1:18.94), which is good for ninth in the state.

• Weddington lacrosse star Jordyn Case ran 7.17 seconds to place second in the 55-meter dash, a time which is tied for 11th in the state.

• Providence Day took care of business in the 55-meter hurdles as Falon Spearman (8.10 seconds, 2nd) and Eliza Cardwell (8.40, fourth) finished top five. Spearman’s 8.10 seconds is the 5th fastest in the state.

• Butler freshman basketball player Cheyla Scott jumped 5-08.00 (N.C. No. 2) to win the high jump, but she had plenty of area jumpers on her heels with Amber Jackson (5-6.00, 2nd) and Cuthbertson’s Caroline Smith (5-00.0) and Sara DeCaria (5-00.0) tying for fourth.

• Marvin Ridge’s Emma Stone (11-06.00) tied for second in the pole vault, which is N.C. No. 2.

• Marvin Ridge’s Cara Salsberry (39-08.00, third) recorded the state’s fifth best shot put throw.

• Ardrey Kell’s Jackson also placed third in the triple jump (37-10.50), recording the state’s third best jump.