Providence Day School will host the 2020 North Carolina

CHARLOTTE – Providence Day will host the 2020 N.C.Private School All-Star Game on Feb. 29.

The game will feature some of the top senior boys and girls basketball players in the state. Head coaches and athletic directors from across the state nominated over 100 players for consideration for the game.

The boys game will feature 15 players that have already signed scholarships to play college basketball next season and several more players that anticipate signing scholarships in the coming weeks.

The West team includes Myles Hunter, of Carmel Christian; Peter Lash, of Charlotte Christian; and Randy Johnson, of Charlotte Latin.

Chris Berger from Charlotte Latin will coach the West team. He played for Hall of Famer Jerry Faulkner at Charlotte Latin and has coached at his alma mater for over 25 years, the past 11 as the head coach. He has compiled a career record of 175-118.

The girls game has four players that have already signed to play at the collegiate level.

Area players on the West team include Emma Coles, of Charlotte Christian; Kennedy Grier, of Charlotte Country Day; Viktoria McCue, of Covenant Day; and Nina-Simone Clark, Grace Godwin, Morgan Kelson, Andi Levitz, MiLeia Owens and Kailey Smith, of Providence Day.

The girls game starts at 1 p.m. followed by the boys game at 2:30 pm. Admission for the games costs $7 for adults and $5 for students. Children under the age of 8 will be admitted for free.

In addition to the game, all players and coaches will participate in a community service project Feb. 28 in Charlotte.

East Boys Roster

Jersey# Player School College Commitment

1 Christian Bailey, Greensboro Day

2 Dji Bailey, Greenfield (Wake Forest)

3 Kaleb Brooks, Wesleyan Christian

5 Todd Burt Jr., Trinity Christian

10 Jaylon Gibson, Grace Christian (Wake Forest)

11 Cam Hayes, Greensboro Day (N.C. State)

12 Creighton Lebo, Greenfield

15 Zavian McLean, Village Christian (Columbia University)

20 Cason Pierce, Greensboro Day

22 Myljael Poteat The Burlington School (Rice)

24 Aymoric Toussaint, Freedom Christian

25 Trey Pittman, Greenfield

Injured: Carson McCorkle, Greensboro Day (Virginia)

Head Coach: Tim McKenna (Durham Academy)

Assistant Coaches: Rodney Cozart and Naim Muhammad

West Boys Roster

Jersey# Player School College Commitment

1 Will Coble, Davidson Day

2 Garrett Hien, Concord First Assembly (Furman)

3 Myles Hunter, Carmel Christian (Youngstown State)

4 CJ Huntley, Davidson Day (Appalachian State)

5 Randy Johnson, Charlotte Latin (Holy Cross)

10 Peter Lash, Charlotte Christian

11 Ambaka Le Gregam, Concord First Assembly (Presbyterian)

12 Tyler McKinney, Asheville Christian (Lincoln Memorial)

14 Jaden Seymour, Northside Christian

15 Seth Smith, Victory Christian

22 Jackson Threadgill, Davidson Day (Charlotte 49ers)

23 Cheick Traore, Concord First Assembly (Youngstown State)

Head Coach: Chris Berger (Charlotte Latin)

Assistant Coaches: Donay Fullwood, Josh Stein and Jerry Faulkner

East Girls Roster

Number Player High School College Commitment

1 Marissa Lee, Lee Christian

3 Christa Dutton, North Raleigh Christian

4 Hadiya Balser, Oneal School

10 Derin Akdeniz, Rabun Gap

11 Chloe Kernan, Cape Fear (Washington University)

13 Kelly Baker, Ravenscroft

15 Emily Hayman, Ravenscroft

20 Levossie Taylor, North Raleigh Christian

22 Macy Frederiksen, Ravenscroft

23 Shelby Woods, Cary Christian (Meredith)

24 Noni Russell, Fayetteville Christian

30 Aileen Marquez, Rabun Gap

Head Coach: Lulu Brase, The O’Neal School

Assistant Coach: Porter Hunt

West Girls Roster

Number Player High School College Commitment

4 Viktoria McCue, Covenant Day

5 Nina-Simone Clark, Providence Day

10 Emma Coles, Charlotte Christian

11 Kailey Smith, Providence Day

12 Kennedy Grier, Charlotte Country Day

13 Morgan Kelson, Providence Day (Claflin)

14 Aniyah Vanhook, Burlington School

15 Grace Godwin, Providence Day

20 Triniti Lockhart, Concord First Assembly

23 Andi Levitz, Providence Day

24 MiLeia Owens, Providence Day

33 Caroline Sikkink, Asheville Christian

34 Molina Williams, Burlington School (Charlotte 49ers)

Head Coach: Tavores Vanhook, The Burlington School

Assistant Coaches: Jerry Haith and Porsha Graves